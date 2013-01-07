STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index rose 0.12 percent and the broader NSE
index was up 0.07 percent, led by gains in oil and upstream gas
companies.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points (bps) at 7.90
percent, as the absence of a debt sale this week continues to
prompt investors to buy debt.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee snaps two days of losses to trade stronger, at
54.97/98 to a dollar versus its Friday close of 55.07/08,
tracking weekend gains in euro and positive stocks.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's short-end 1-year rate 1 basis point
lower at 7.57 percent. The long-end 5-year OIS rate
was also 1 bps down at 7.13 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight call rate at 8.00/8.10 percent versus
Friday's three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent as the second
week of the reporting fortnight begins.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)