STOCKS
India's BSE index fell 0.04 percent and the broader NSE
index was down 0.08 percent, led by profit-taking in banking
stocks.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points (bps) at 7.90
percent, as the absence of a debt sale this week continues to
prompt investors to buy debt.
RUPEE
The rupee snaps two days of losses to trade stronger, at
54.97/98 to a dollar versus its Friday close of 55.07/08.
Fund-related selling by foreign banks is matched by oil-related
demand from state-run companies, says a senior dealer.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's short-end 1-year rate 2 bps lower at
7.56 percent. The long-end 5-year OIS rate was
also 2 bps down at 7.12 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight call rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus
Friday's three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent as the second
week of the reporting fortnight begins.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)