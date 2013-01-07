STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index fell 0.04 percent and the broader NSE index was down 0.08 percent, led by profit-taking in banking stocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points (bps) at 7.90 percent, as the absence of a debt sale this week continues to prompt investors to buy debt. RUPEE -------------- The rupee snaps two days of losses to trade stronger, at 54.97/98 to a dollar versus its Friday close of 55.07/08. Fund-related selling by foreign banks is matched by oil-related demand from state-run companies, says a senior dealer. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year rate 2 bps lower at 7.56 percent. The long-end 5-year OIS rate was also 2 bps down at 7.12 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight call rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus Friday's three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent as the second week of the reporting fortnight begins. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)