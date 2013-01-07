STOCKS
India's BSE index fell 0.47 percent and the broader NSE
index was down 0.46 percent, as investors took profits in recent
out-performers such as State Bank of India after a
four-day winning streak had sent indexes to two-year highs.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's 10-year bond yield fell 3 basis points (bps) to 7.90
percent, as the absence of a debt sale this week continues to
prompt investors to buy debt.
RUPEE
The rupee ended weaker at 55.23/24 to a dollar versus its
Friday close of 55.07/08, extending its losing streak to a third
session, dragged down by steady dollar demand from oil refiners
and a fall in local stocks.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's short-end 1-year rate up 1 bp at 7.59
percent. The long-end 5-year OIS rate 2 bps
higher at 7.16 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight call rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus
Friday's three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent as the second
week of the reporting fortnight begins.
