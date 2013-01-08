STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 0.09 percent and the broader NSE index 0.11 percent lower, as caution prevails ahead of the earnings starting this Friday which will remain key for the near-term trend. Oil and gas stocks lower on profit-taking after rising sharply over the last few sessions as the government hinted towards fuel subsidy rationalisation. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.91 percent as traders booked profits after bonds rallied over the last 11 sessions on expectations of a rate cut later this month and amid improving liquidity conditions. RUPEE -------------- The rupee little changed at 55.21/22 versus its previous close of 55.23/24 and off the day's high of 55.05 as oil and gold importers started buying dollars. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate 1 bp lower at 7.58 percent while the 5-year rate steady at 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent steady at its previous close on lower demand in the second week of the reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)