STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index down 0.22 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.31 percent lower, as caution prevails ahead of the
earnings starting this Friday which will remain key for the
near-term trend. Oil and gas stocks lower on profit-taking after
rising sharply over the last few sessions as the government
hinted towards fuel subsidy rationalisation.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond seeing intermittent
profit-taking after rallying for 11 straight days. Yield
currently steady at Monday's close of 7.90 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee little changed at 55.33/34 versus its previous
close of 55.23/24 and off the day's high of 55.05 as oil and
gold importers started buying dollars.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate 3 basis points (bps) lower at 7.56
percent while the 5-year rate up 2 bps at 7.18 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent steady at
its previous close on lower demand in the second week of the
reporting fortnight.
---------------------
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)