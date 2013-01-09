STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index ended down 0.38 percent at 19,666.59 and
the broader NSE index closed 0.5 percent lower at 5,971.50 as
two-wheeler makers such as Bajaj Auto retreated after an
industry body cut its estimates for motorcycle sales, while
software services exporters fell ahead of earnings announcement.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year yield closed down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.90
percent, extending a strong rally this month after the
government's hike in railway fares was seen as a positive
measure to contain fiscal deficit.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee closed stronger at 54.75/76
per dollar compared with the previous close of 54.99/55.00,
boosted largely due to dollar sales by a large petrochemical
firm which helped offset the demand for the greenback from oil
firms.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended down 2 bps at 7.16
percent while the 1-year rate closed 2 bps lower at 7.55
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate ended at 8.05/8.10 percent
versus Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent.
---------------------
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)