STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.57 percent at 19,776.02 while the broader NSE index 0.36 percent higher at 5,990.00, after Infosys results beat estimates and the company raised its outlook. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.86 percent, largely driven by continued investor demand. Traders are now focussing on the November factory data due 0530 GMT with any sharp fall likely to cement rate cut hopes in the Jan. 29 policy review. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.51/52 per dollar compared with the previous close of 54.56/57, tracking the euro after ECB held rates steady and gave no indication of a near term cut, resulting in the common currency having its biggest daily gain in five months. Gains in the domestic sharemarket also aiding. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate up 2 bps at 7.20 percent while the 1-year rate steady at 7.55 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate little higher at 8.05/8.10 percent compared with 7.95/8.05 percent at close on Thursday on some last minute demand on the last day of the reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)