China shares flat amid liquidity concerns; Hong Kong up again
* Risk appetite curbed by liquidity concern, geopolitical tension
STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.21 percent at 19,706.43 while the broader NSE index up 0.06 percent at 5,972.70, after Infosys results beat estimates and the company raised its outlook. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.86 percent, largely driven by continued investor demand. Traders are now focussing on the November factory data due 0530 GMT with any sharp fall likely to cement rate cut hopes in the Jan. 29 policy review. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.63/64 per dollar compared with the previous close of 54.56/57, tracking weak factory data and government related dollar buying, dealers say. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap flat at 7.18 percent while the 1-year rate also steady at 7.55 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate little higher at 8.00/8.10 percent compared with 7.95/8.05 percent at close on Thursday on some last minute demand on the last day of the reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
By Aparajita Saxena March 8 Most Southeast Asian stock markets slipped on Wednesday as caution set in ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting next week where it is widely expected to raise interest rates. Investors are awaiting clues on the U.S. economy, culminating with the government's payrolls report for February, which is due on Friday, to determine whether a rate hike at the upcoming meeting is a done deal. "Investors are booking profits across the market in
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a senior unsecured long-term rating of 'AA-' to Kiwibank Limited's (AA-/Stable) AUD175 million fixed-rate senior notes due to mature on 15 March 2027. These notes are Kiwibank's first instruments issued since the removal of New Zealand Post's guarantee on 1 March 2017. The notes are marketed to Australian and Asian institutional investors and have a maturity of 10 years from issuan