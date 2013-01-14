STOCKS
India's main indexes rose more than 1 percent on Monday to
two-year highs after a slower-than-expected rise in inflation
cemented hopes the central bank will cut interest rates later
this month, boosting banks and property shares such as DLF.
The benchmark BSE index rose 1.23 percent, or
242.77 points, to end at 19,906.41, its highest close since Jan.
6, 2011, and its biggest single-day percentage gain since Nov.
29, 2012.
The broader NSE index rose 1.22 percent, or 72.75
points, to end at 6,024.05, closing above the psychologically
important 6,000 level and matching the same milestones as those
for the BSE.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended down 7 basis points
(bps) at 7.80 percent after headline inflation slowed down to
its lowest level in three years, hardening expectations of an
interest rate cut by the central bank later this month to boost
an economy that is set to post its slowest growth in a decade.
The yield fell to 7.79 percent in session, its lowest in 29
months.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee strengthened on Monday for its fourth
session in the past five as lower-than-expected inflation
numbers further raised expectations the central bank will cut
interest rates later this month to boost economic growth.
The partially convertible rupee ended at 54.495/5050 versus
its previous close of 54.755/765.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 6 bps at 7.12 percent
while the 1-year rate is down 5 bps at 7.48 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate is slightly higher at 8.00/8.10
percent versus Friday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent on higher
demand at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)