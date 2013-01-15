STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index is up 0.15 percent at 19,936.97 while the
broader NSE index rises 0.18 percent to 6,034.75, tracking mild
gains in other Asian shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year benchmark bond yield is steady at 7.80 percent
as investors are taking a breather after the yields dropped to
their lowest level in 29 months in the previous session.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee is at 54.47/48 per dollar
compared with its previous close of 54.495/505, following the
central bank's decision to start an export dollar credit
facility.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 2 basis points at
7.10 percent while the 1-year rate is steady at 7.48 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate is at 8.05/8.10 percent, little
changed from its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent as demand
stays higher at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)