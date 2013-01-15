STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index and NSE index flat. ITC, leading
the gains, is up 1.8 percent.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year benchmark bond yield up 1 bps at 7.81 percent.
Standard Chartered Bank revises target for 10-year yield
to 7.50 percent after 7.80 percent target was
reached.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee is at 54.64/65 per dollar
compared with its previous close of 54.495/505, following the
central bank's decision to start an export dollar credit
facility.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 2 basis points at
7.10 percent while the 1-year rate up 1 bps at 7.49 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate is at 8.05/8.10 percent, little
changed from its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent as demand
stays higher at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)