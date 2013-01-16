STOCKS
India's BSE index is up 0.6 percent and the NSE index is
down 0.08 percent on profit booking in technology stocks.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The 10-year benchmark bond yield is up 3
basis points at 7.86 percent after the central bank chief was
cited by Bloomberg News as saying that inflation was still high
and that there was no room for monetary stimulus.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee is at 54.74/75 per dollar
compared with its previous close of 54.6150/6250, as traders
cover short positions, tracking a risk off mood in Asia while
some dollar demand from oil companies also boosts.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year swap rate is up 3 bps at 7.13 percent
while the 1-year rate is higher 5 bps at 7.54 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate is steady at 8.05/8.10 percent.
