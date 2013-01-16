STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is down 0.29 percent and the NSE index is down 0.36 percent on profit-taking in technology stocks, while rate-sensitive stocks fell after the central bank chief was reported by media as saying inflation was "still quite high", denting hopes of a 50 basis points rate cut this month. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield is up 3 basis points at 7.86 percent after the central bank chief was cited by Bloomberg News as saying that inflation was still high and that there was no room for monetary stimulus. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee is at 54.78/79 per dollar, weaker from its previous close of 54.6150/6250, as traders cover short positions, tracking a risk-off mood in Asia, while some dollar demand from oil companies also boosts. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate is up 4 bps at 7.14 percent, while the 1-year rate is 7 bps higher at 7.56 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate is steady at 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)