STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 0.85 percent and the NSE index is down 0.9 percent, snapping two days of gains, led by declines in rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank, after media reports that the central bank chief raised concerns about the high inflation, denting hopes of a rate cut this month. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield is up 5 basis points at 7.88 percent after the central bank chief was cited by Bloomberg News as saying there was no room for monetary stimulus. Dealers have scaled back their expectations of the quantum of rate cut to 25 bps from 50 bps. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended at 54.69/70 per dollar, weaker from its previous close of 54.6150/6250, as dollar demand from oil firms and weak regional risk sentiment prompted investors to cover short positions on the greenback. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate is up 5 bps at 7.15 percent, while the 1-year rate is 8 bps higher at 7.57 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ends marginally higher at 8.10/8.20 percent versus 8.05/8.10 percent on Tuesday.