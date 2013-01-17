STOCKS
India's BSE index up 0.34 percent at 19,884.85 points and
the NSE index 0.35 percent higher at 6,022.95 points, led by
gains in auto shares which rebounded after a steep fall on
Wednesday. But sentiment will remain cautious ahead of the
central bank's policy review later this month and amid key
earnings.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The 10-year benchmark bond yield steady at its previous
close of 7.88 percent, after rising 1 basis point in early
deals, after a report says central bank governor reiterates
warning on inflation.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee marginally weaker at
54.71/72 per dollar from 54.69/70 on the back of dollar demand
from oil firms but gains in domestic shares helps limit the
fall.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year swap rate steady at 7.15 percent, while
the 1-year rate also unchanged at 7.57 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate little changed at 8.05/8.10
percent from 8.10/8.20 percent at close on Wednesday.
