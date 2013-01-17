BRIEF-United Pacific Industries expects to record a profit for FY 2016
* Group is expected to record a profit for year ended 31 december 2016
STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index ends up 0.74 percent and the NSE index ended up 0.62 percent higher, led by gains in state-run oil companies after the government allowed them to set diesel prices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield ends 4 basis points (bps) lower at 7.84 percent, after state-run refiners were allowed to set diesel prices, a move that will help cut the nation's bloated subsidy bill. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee rose to its highest level in more than a month as the move to partially deregulate diesel prices raised expectations the fiscal deficit would come down. The partially convertible rupee ended at 54.385/395 per dollar, stronger than 54.69/70 on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 1 bp at 7.14 percent, while the 1-year rate is also 1 bp lower at 7.56 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate is little changed at 8.05/8.15 percent from 8.10/8.20 percent at close on Wednesday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)
* Group is expected to record a profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* FTSE Russell announces that there will be no changes to constituents of straits times index, following march quarterly review
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 2 The man who last year made global headlines by claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of bitcoin, is working with a fugitive online gambling entrepreneur to file scores of patents relating to the digital currency and its underlying technology, blockchain.