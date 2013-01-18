STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.44 percent and the NSE index 0.45 percent higher, led by gains in state-run oil companies for a second day after the government allowed them to set diesel prices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield 2 basis points (bps) lower at 7.82 percent, after state-run refiners were allowed to set diesel prices, a move that would help cut the nation's bloated subsidy bill and bring down the fiscal deficit. Traders will now await the auction results for further direction. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 53.95/96 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.385/395, tracking gains in most other regional currencies and shares. The diesel price hike also boosts sentiment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate up 1 bps at 7.15 percent, while the 1-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.55 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate little changed at 8.00/8.05 percent from 8.05/8.15 percent on Thursday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)