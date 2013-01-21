STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.31 percent and the NSE index 0.3 percent higher, on rising optimism about corporate profits after Reliance Industries and ITC became the latest blue chips to post better-than-expected earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield flat at 7.86 percent, but continued to climb from a 29-month low hit last week for most of the session, as investors continued to book profits on growing caution ahead of the central bank's policy review on Jan. 29. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 53.765/775 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.71/72, retreating from a two-and-a-half-month high hit earlier in the session and snapping two sessions of gains, due to sustained dollar demand by oil refiners. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate 2 bps lower at 7.13 percent, while the 1-year rate down 2 bps at 7.54 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 8.00/8.10 percent from its Friday close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)