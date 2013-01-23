STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index is up 0.11 percent and the
broader NSE index is 0.04 percent higher, tracking Asian
stocks.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield is 2 basis
points (bp) higher at 7.87 percent on profit-taking ahead of the
Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Jan. 29.
RUPEE
The rupee is at 53.72/73 per dollar versus its previous
close of 53.81/82. Dealers said the RBI move on easing access to
foreign exchange for exporters is unlikely to have much impact
on the pair, but signals greater comfort of the central bank on
INR levels.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year swap rate is up 1 bp at 7.13 percent
while the 1-year rate is unchanged at 7.53 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight cash rate is flat at 8.05/8.10 percent.
