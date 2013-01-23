STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index rose 0.23 percent to 20,026.61 and the broader NSE index was 0.1 percent higher at 6,054.30 points, led by gains in Bharti Airtel after the company raised call charges, but sentiments remain constrained ahead of key company results and a critical central bank decision on interest rates next week. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends 1 basis point (bp) higher at 7.86 percent as investors continued to trim positions heading into the policy with the central bank governor's comments from last week continuing to haunt debt investors. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends stronger at 53.665/675 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.81/82, helped by gains in euro and foreign fund-related selling, with the currency drawing comfort from the central bank's move to ease access to the forex market for exporters. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends up 2 bps at 7.14 percent while the 1-year rate also ends 2 bps higher at 7.55 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ends largely unchanged at 8.00/8.10 pct versus 8.05/8.10 percent at last close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)