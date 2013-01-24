STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index is down 0.16 percent at 19,994.85
and the broader NSE index is 0.2 percent lower at 6,042.40, led
by losses in Tata Motors with weakness in other Asian markets
adding to the downward pressure.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield is steady at 7.86 percent
as investors remain cautious ahead of the central bank's policy
review on Tuesday where it is widely expected to cut rates by 25
basis points (bps).
RUPEE
The rupee is weaker at 53.77/78 per dollar against its
Wednesday's close of 53.665/675, tracking losses in the domestic
sharemarket and as traders cover short dollar positions heading
into the long weekend.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 1 bp at 7.13 percent
while the 1-year rate is 1 bp lower at 7.54 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's four-day cash rate is at 8.00/8.05 percent versus
its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent.
