STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.47 percent, the broader NSE index is 0.52 percent lower, led by losses in Tata Motors. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield is flat at 7.86 percent after moving in the range of 7.85 percent to 7.87 percent so far in the session. The bond market is shut on Friday due to a local holiday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee is weaker at 53.86/87 per dollar against its Wednesday's close of 53.665/675, tracking a further decline in the domestic share market and on the back of a strong dollar demand from oil firms. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.12 percent while the 1-year rate is 2 bps lower at 7.53 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's four-day cash rate is unchanged at 8.00/8.010 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)