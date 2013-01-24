STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ends down 0.51 percent, the broader
NSE index is 0.58 percent lower with Tata Motors Ltd
slumping after the company issued a profit warning at its key
Jaguar Land Rover unit, while Reliance Industries
retreated as an expected increase in gas prices may be less
favourable to private companies.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year bond yield ends up 2 bps at the
day's high of 7.88 percent as dealers preferred to stay light
on uncertainty over the central bank's monetary policy decision
due on Tuesday. The bond market is shut on Friday due to a local
holiday.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ends weaker at 53.68/69 per dollar against its
Wednesday's close of 53.665/675, on strong dollar demand from
oil companies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends flat at 7.14 percent
while the 1-year rate is 1 bp higher at 7.56 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's four-day cash rate ends at 8.00/8.05 percent, little
changed from previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent.
---------------------
(Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)