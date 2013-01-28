STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.09 percent while the broader NSE index is 0.09 percent higher, led by gains in rate-sensitive auto shares ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's rate decision on Tuesday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield is 1 basis point (bp) lower at 7.87 percent ahead of the RBI's rate setting meet. Dealers will also await clues from the central bank's macroeconomic report due at 1130 GMT. RUPEE -------------- The rupee is weaker at 53.84/85 per dollar against its Thursday's close of 53.68/69, tracking weakness in most Asian currencies versus the dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate is unchanged at 7.14 percent while the 1-year rate is 1 bp lower at 7.55 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate is at 8.05/8.10 percent versus Thursday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)