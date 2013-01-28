STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index is up 0.07 percent while the broader
NSE index is 0.04 percent higher, led by gains in rate-sensitive
auto shares ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's rate decision
on Tuesday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The 10-year bond yield is 2 basis points
(bps) lower at 7.86 percent ahead of RBI's rate setting meet.
Dealers will also await clues from the central bank's
macroeconomic report due at 1130 GMT.
RUPEE
The rupee is weaker at 53.85/86 per dollar against its
Thursday's close of 53.68/69, on the back of month-end dollar
demand from oil firms.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year swap rate is up 2 basis points at 7.16
percent while the 1-year rate is 1 bp lower at 7.55 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight cash rate is at 8.05/8.10 percent versus
Thursday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent.
