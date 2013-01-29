BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ends down 0.56 percent, and the broader NSE index ends 0.41 percent lower, led by a decline in rate-sensitive stocks such as HDFC Bank, after India's central bank lowered its key policy rate, but made further rate cuts conditional on government moves to control fiscal deficit. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis point at 7.85 percent, after the country's central bank cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point, with its cautious stance on future policy disappointing investors. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends stronger at 53.76/77 per dollar against its Monday's close of 53.91/92, after the central bank cut interest rates and CRR, with dollar inflows tied to a sizeable share sale also aiding. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends 3 basis points higher at 7.17 percent, while the 1-year rate is 1 bp higher at 7.57 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's four-day cash rate ends at 7.95/8.05 percent, little lower from previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
BEIJING, March 8 China's three largest bitcoin exchanges said on Wednesday it was unclear when they would be able to resume withdrawals of the cryptocurrency, as they needed time to beef up systems and secure regulatory approvals.