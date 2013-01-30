STOCKS
The BSE index 0.02 percent higher, and the broader NSE index
is up 0.05 percent, with modest gains in Reliance Industries
and ICICI Bank. Caution prevails as the
central bank makes further rate cuts conditional.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The 10-year bond yield at 7.87 percent, up 2
basis points (bps) from the previous close, tracking global
crude oil prices.
RUPEE
The rupee at 53.53/54 per dollar, stronger than 53.76/77 at
its last close, boosted by the euro and other Asian share
markets.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year swap rate up 1 bp at 7.18 percent,
while the 1-year rate is also up 1 bp at 7.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 7.80/7.90 percent, lower than Tuesday's
close of 7.95/8.05 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)