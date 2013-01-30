STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ends 0.07 percent higher, and the broader NSE index is up 0.1 percent, as Reliance Industries Ltd recovered from a four-session losing streak, while ICICI Bank Ltd rose a day ahead of its quarterly earnings results. Caution prevails as the central bank makes further rate cuts conditional. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield ends up 4 basis points (bps) at 7.89 percent, as a sharp spike in global crude oil prices reignited concerns about inflation and the bloated current account deficit, with investors factoring in a cautious central bank's approach on future rate cuts. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 53.30/31 per dollar, stronger than 53.76/77 at its last close, strengthening to its highest level in nearly three-and-a-half months as dollar inflows for upcoming share sales and positive sentiment on the back of a strong euro helped. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate up 8 bps at 7.25 percent, a near seven-month high. The 1-year rate is also up 5 bps at 7.62 percent, its highest in a month. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.75/7.85 percent, lower than Tuesday's close of 7.95/8.05 percent, reflecting the 25 bps cut in the repo rate. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR , Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)