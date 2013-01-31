STOCKS
The BSE index is 0.13 percent lower and the broader NSE
index is 0.05 percent down, ahead of derivatives expiry and key
earnings results later in the session.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The 10-year bond yield is down 1 basis point
(bp) at 7.88 percent, as a sharp spike in global crude oil
prices stalled after U.S. GDP numbers showed a contraction.
RUPEE
The rupee is at 53.15/16 per dollar, stronger than 53.30/31
at its last close, as expectations of dollar inflows for stake
sales in state-run firms keep sentiment bearish.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 1 bp at 7.24 percent,
after hitting a near seven-month high in the previous session.
The 1-year rate is 2 bps lower at 7.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate is flat at 7.75/7.85 percent.
