The BSE index ends down 0.55 percent at 19,894.98 points
while the broader NSE index closes 0.35 percent lower at
6,034.75 points. The ICICI Bank was hit by
profit-booking after beating forecasts with its quarterly
earnings, while the expiry of January derivatives kept trading
volatile towards the end of the session.
The 10-year bond yield ends up 2 basis points (bps) at 7.91
percent ahead of the sale of 120 billion rupees worth of bonds
on Friday.
The rupee ended at 53.2150/2250 per dollar, stronger than
53.30/31 on Wednesday, as expectations of dollar inflows for
stake sales in state-run firms kept sentiment bullish but the
rupee came off the day's high of 53.07 on the back of month-end
dollar demand.
India's benchmark 5-year OIS ends up 1 bp at 7.26 percent
while the 1-year rate also ends 1 bp higher at 7.63 percent.
India's cash rate ends steady at 7.75/7.85 percent .
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)