STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index up 0.19 percent at 19,932.20, while the
broader NSE index 0.18 percent higher at 6,045.65 at the start
of a new futures series. Banks like ICICI and SBI seen
recovering after recent falls and pulling up the index.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.92 percent as
some investors trim positions ahead of the sale of 120 billion
rupees of bonds later in the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee weaker at 53.27/28 per dollar versus its previous
close of 53.2150/2250 as traders cover short dollar positions
after the rupee rose to its highest level in three-and-half
months on Thursday, but gains in the domestic sharemarket and
the euro seen limiting the domestic currency's fall.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS steady at 7.26 percent, while
the 1-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.62 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus its
previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent on slightly higher demand in
the first week of the reporting fortnight.
---------------------
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)