STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.09 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.13 percent down. Bharti Airtel and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd stocks fall after disappointing December quarter earning results. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.92 percent as some investors trim positions ahead of the results of 120 billion rupees of bonds sale. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 53.28/29 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.2150/2250 as traders cover short dollar positions after the rupee rose to its highest level in three-and-half months on Thursday, but gains in the domestic share market and the euro seen limiting the domestic currency's fall. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS steady at 7.26 percent, while the 1-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.62 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus its previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent on slightly higher demand in the first week of the reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)