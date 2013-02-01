STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index ends down 0.57 percent, while the broader NSE
index is 0.59 percent lower led by fall in Bharti Airtel
after its December quarter results missed estimates by
a wide margin, while ICICI Bank fell on
profit-booking, after rising 4.65 percent in January.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year bond yield ends unchanged at 7.91 percent. It
rose to a near 1-month high of 7.93 percent on worries of cash
tightness after the government said it will curb spending.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee marginally stronger at 53.19/20 per dollar versus
its previous close of 53.2150/2250 and strengthened for a fourth
straight week with dollar inflows into the domestic share and
debt markets boosting the local unit. The traders now await the
U.S. non-farm payrolls for direction.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS ends 1 basis point (bp) up at
7.27 percent, while the 1-year rate stays at 7.63 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate steady at 7.75/7.85 percent,
same as previous close on slightly higher demand in the first
week of the reporting fortnight.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)