STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ends down 0.57 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.59 percent lower led by fall in Bharti Airtel after its December quarter results missed estimates by a wide margin, while ICICI Bank fell on profit-booking, after rising 4.65 percent in January. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield ends unchanged at 7.91 percent. It rose to a near 1-month high of 7.93 percent on worries of cash tightness after the government said it will curb spending. RUPEE -------------- The rupee marginally stronger at 53.19/20 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.2150/2250 and strengthened for a fourth straight week with dollar inflows into the domestic share and debt markets boosting the local unit. The traders now await the U.S. non-farm payrolls for direction. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS ends 1 basis point (bp) up at 7.27 percent, while the 1-year rate stays at 7.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate steady at 7.75/7.85 percent, same as previous close on slightly higher demand in the first week of the reporting fortnight.