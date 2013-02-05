STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index is down 0.32 percent at 19,687.98 while the
broader NSE index is 0.45 percent lower at 5,960.45, tracking
losses in other regional markets after weak U.S. data.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year bond yield is down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.93
percent, tracking a fall in global crude oil prices.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee is at 53.33/34 per dollar versus its close of
53.2850/2950 on Monday, as dollar selling was seen after the
rupee fell to a near one-week low of 53.50 in early trade.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate is down 2 bps at 7.27
percent, while the 1-year rate also falls 2 bps to 7.62 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate is at 7.75/7.80 percent, little
changed from its previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)