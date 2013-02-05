STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index fell 0.46 percent to end at 19,659.82, marking
its lowest close since Jan. 1. The broader NSE index
declined 0.51 percent to end at 5,956.90, as renewed worries
about the euro zone hit global markets, spurring continued
profit-taking.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down
2 basis points at 7.92 percent. The total volume on the central
bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 280.95
billion rupees.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday
ending at 53.14/15 per dollar, helped by foreign inflows ahead
of the government's stake sale in state-run power producer NPTC,
although weak domestic shares and demand for the greenback from
oil importers limited gains.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed at
7.27 percent, down 2 basis points from Monday, while the
one-year rate edged down 1 bp to 7.63 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate ended flat at 7.75/7.80
percent.
---------------------
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)