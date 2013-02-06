STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is up 0.26 percent while the broader NSE index is 0.32 percent higher, helped by gains in regional equities. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield edges 1 basis point (bp) higher to 7.93 percent, after global crude oil prices resumed their uptrend to scale 20-week highs following positive economic data in the U.S. and strong corporate earnings. RUPEE -------------- The rupee strengthened to a three-and-a-half month high rising as much as 52.87 against the dollar, helped by gains in equities and inflows ahead of the government's stake sale in state-run power producer NTPC. The pair is at 53.04/05 versus 53.14/15 last close. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate is 1 bp higher at 7.28 percent, while the 1-year rate is 1 bp higher at 7.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate is flat at 7.75/7.80 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)