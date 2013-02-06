STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ends down 0.10 percent at 19,639.72, while the broader NSE index gains 0.04 percent to 5,959.20, after sluggish trading on Wednesday as mortgage lender HDFC Ltd gained on expectations a cut in its prime lending rate would lead to higher loan growth, while NTPC Ltd slipped ahead of a stake sale. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 7.91 percent on bargain buying but the upcoming debt auction prevented further gains. RUPEE -------------- The rupee strengthened to a three-and-a-half month high, rising as much as 52.87 against the dollar in early trade but gave up most gains to close marginally weaker at 53.1550/1650 on the back of continued weakness in local stocks and refiner demand to meet crude payments which outweighed dollars inflows ahead of the government's stake sale in a state-run utility. The unit had ended at 53.1350/1450 on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended 1 bp higher at 7.28 percent while the 1-year rate also closed 1 bp higher at 7.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ended higher at 7.90/8.00 percent versus its previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent as banks who had borrowed lower through the repo in recent sessions due to the soon-to-be effective CRR cut were caught short and had to cover their requirements through the cash market. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)