STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index is flat at 19,582.05 while the broader NSE
index is 0.15 percent lower at 5,930, with sentiment cautious
ahead of key earnings later in the day.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is down 1 basis point
(bp) at 7.87 percent as the previous day's weak advance GDP
estimates built in some hopes of rate cuts in the March policy,
especially since RBI Governor D. Subbarao said he would factor
in the estimates while formulating the policy.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee is at 53.62/63 versus its Thursday's close of
53.22/23, tracking losses in the euro following ECB chief Mario
Draghi's comments that he would monitor the impact of the
currency's strength, making more straightforward remarks on the
exchange rate than many had expected.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate is down 1 bp at 7.24 percent
while the 1-year rate is lower 2 bps at 7.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate is at 7.80/7.85 percent versus
Thursday's close of 7.45/7.55 percent on last minute demand from
banks on the reporting day.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)