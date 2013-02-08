STOCKS
The BSE index ends down 0.49 percent at 19,484.77 while the
broader NSE index closes 0.59 percent lower at 5903.50 as
India's biggest utility vehicle manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra
Ltd and cement makers Ambuja Cements Ltd and
ACC Ltd retreated after their earnings missed
estimates.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closes down 4 basis
points (bps) at 7.84 percent as a successful stake-sale in power
utility NTPC, a lower-than-expected growth estimate for the
current fiscal year and hopes of a rate cut yet again in March,
kept investors in a bullish mode.
RUPEE
The rupee ends at 53.50/51 versus its Thursday's close of
53.22/23 as continued weakness in local shares and prospects of
a worse-than-expected slowdown in the economy weighed down the
currency.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closes 2 bps lower at 7.23
percent while the 1-year rate ends down 2 bps at 7.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight cash rate ended at 7.80/7.85 percent
versus its previous close of 7.45/7.55 percent.
