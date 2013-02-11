STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index 0.02 percent is down, while the broader NSE is 0.04 percent lower with banking stocks showing weakness on continued concerns over India's economic growth after government estimates on Friday showed India's FY13 growth could be worse than expected. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point (bp) higher at 7.85 percent as crude oil hit a nine-month high on Friday. However, bonds will find some support from comments from a finance ministry official that there will be no extra borrowing during the current fiscal year. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 53.65/66 versus its Friday's close of 53.50/51, tracking the euro's losses versus the dollar and on the back of dollar demand from oil firms and other importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.25 percent, while the 1-year rate up 1 bp at 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.90 percent versus Friday's close of 7.80/7.85 percent at the start of a new reporting week. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)