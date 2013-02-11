STOCKS
The BSE index 0.02 percent is down, while the broader NSE is
0.04 percent lower with banking stocks showing weakness on
continued concerns over India's economic growth after government
estimates on Friday showed India's FY13 growth could be worse
than expected.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point (bp)
higher at 7.85 percent as crude oil hit a nine-month high on
Friday. However, bonds will find some support from comments from
a finance ministry official that there will be no extra
borrowing during the current fiscal year.
RUPEE
The rupee weaker at 53.65/66 versus its Friday's close of
53.50/51, tracking the euro's losses versus the dollar and on
the back of dollar demand from oil firms and other importers.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.25 percent,
while the 1-year rate up 1 bp at 7.61 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.90 percent versus
Friday's close of 7.80/7.85 percent at the start of a new
reporting week.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)