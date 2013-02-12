STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share BSE index up 0.26 percent at 19,511.95 while the broader NSE index is up 0.21 percent at 5,910.20, with investors looking to pick bargains after eight straight days of decline. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.86 percent with traders awaiting the factory output data due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) for near-term direction. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 53.91/92 per dollar from 53.845/855 on the back of dollar demand from oil and gold importers, but strong support seen around 54 levels, preventing a further fall. Factory output to provide immediate triggers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 7.25 percent, while the 1-year rate steady at 7.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent, slightly higher compared with 7.80/7.85 percent, on higher demand in the first week of the reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)