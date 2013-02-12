BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share BSE index up 0.26 percent at 19,511.95 while the broader NSE index is up 0.21 percent at 5,910.20, with investors looking to pick bargains after eight straight days of decline. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.86 percent with traders awaiting the factory output data due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) for near-term direction. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 53.91/92 per dollar from 53.845/855 on the back of dollar demand from oil and gold importers, but strong support seen around 54 levels, preventing a further fall. Factory output to provide immediate triggers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 7.25 percent, while the 1-year rate steady at 7.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent, slightly higher compared with 7.80/7.85 percent, on higher demand in the first week of the reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.
ATHENS, March 9 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 100 million euros to 46.2 billion euros ($48.7 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.