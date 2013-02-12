STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share BSE index gains 0.52 percent, while the broader NSE index ends 0.42 percent higher, ending an eight-session losing streak that had marked its longest since May 2011, as ONGC gained after quarterly earnings beat estimates, while Tata Motors rose ahead of its results later this week. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield rises 1 bp to 7.87 percent from the previous close as data showing high consumer prices last month reinforced doubts about whether the central bank would cut interest rates next month despite a contraction in factory output. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends largely steady at 53.85/86 per dollar versus its close of 53.8450/8550 on Monday after dropping to its lowest in three weeks earlier as data showed a contraction in industrial output but continued high consumer inflation raised uncertainty about how aggressively the central bank would cut interest rates this year. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.27 percent, while the one-year rate also gains 1 bp to 7.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.75/7.85 percent versus its previous close of 7.80/7.85 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)