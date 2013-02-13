MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index gains 0.5 percent and the broader NSE index 0.47 percent higher, as a relief rally seen after eight days of falls continues for a second day. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield down 3 basis points (bps) to 7.84 percent from the previous close, after the central bank said it will buy bonds via open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 53.83/84 per dollar versus its close of 53.85/86 as negative sentiment due to losses versus most other Asian currencies is offset by demand from oil firms. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.29 percent, while the one-year rate also up 1 bp at 7.65 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate steady at 7.75/7.85 percent versus its previous close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: