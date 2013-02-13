STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index gains 0.24 percent and the broader NSE index 0.18 percent higher, gaining for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, with Tata Consultancy Services hitting a record high after an industry body forecast exports would grow in the next fiscal year, while Tata Motors gained after its key unit JLR reported a surge in monthly sales. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield down 3 basis points (bps) at 7.84 percent from the previous close, after the central bank said it will buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Friday. Dealers will await inflation data on Thursday for further cues. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends at 53.82/83 per dollar versus 53.85/86 last close, snapping a five-day losing streak, helped by gains in the domestic share markets and the euro, and as the trade deficit did not widen as much as some analysts had feared. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate down flat at 7.27 percent, while the one-year rate also unchanged at 7.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate steady at previous close level of 7.75/7.85 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)