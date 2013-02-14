STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is up 0.01 percent while the broader NSE index is down 0.06 percent with shares which have been excluded from key indexes falling and sentiment remains cautious ahead of the wholesale price based inflation data due around 11:30 a.m. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield is up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.85 percent with traders awaiting the inflation data for immediate cues. RUPEE -------------- The rupee is at 53.91/92 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.82/83 as dollar short-covering seen as Asian markets reopen after a five-day weekend. Choppy domestic shares also hurting. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.28 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 7.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate little changed at 7.80/7.85 percent versus its previous closing level of 7.75/7.85 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)