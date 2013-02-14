STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is down 0.18 percent while the broader NSE index falls 0.29 percent despite lower-than-expected wholesale inflation data as traders are cautious ahead of the presentation of the 2013/14 budget at the end of the month. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield is down 3 basis points (bps) at 7.81 percent. RUPEE -------------- The rupee is at 53.91/92 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.82/83 after data showed a slower-than-expected rise in wholesale inflation in January. Choppy domestic shares also hurting. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.24 percent, while the one-year rate down 5 bps at 7.59 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate little changed at 7.80/7.85 percent versus its previous closing level of 7.75/7.85 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)