STOCKS
India's BSE index down 0.15 percent and the broader NSE
index lower 0.16 percent, fell to their lowest levels in 2013 as
drug maker Dr. Reddy's retreated a day after reporting a
larger-than-expected fall in quarterly earnings, while software
service exporters fell on profit-taking.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year government bond
yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.83 percent on profit-taking
after yields fell to their lowest in a month, with optimism
prevailing in the lead up to the 2013/14 budget as investors bet
on a fiscally disciplined government.
RUPEE
The rupee at 54.22/23 per dollar versus its previous close
of 53.92/93, hurt by weaker local shares and a slump in the euro
following weak economic growth data.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year OIS rate steady at 7.24 percent,
while the one-year rate unchanged at 7.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight cash rate ended at 7.75/7.85 percent,
little changed from its previous close of 7.80/7.90 percent.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)