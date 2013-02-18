Australia shares rise, driven by miners; New Zealand up
March 6 Australian shares ended slightly higher on Monday, as gains in materials and financials outweighed losses from healthcare and utility stocks.
STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.3 percent and the broader NSE index 0.25 percent higher, led by gains in HDFC and Reliance Industries. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.84 percent with traders awaiting announcement of any open market purchase of bonds this week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 54.25/26 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.22/23, dealers cite some selling by exporters taking advantage of rupee at one-month lows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate 2 basis points (bps) higher at 7.26 percent, and the one-year rate also up 2 bps at 7.62 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent, little changed from its previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)
March 6 CITIC Securities Company Limited: * Says it names Ge Xiaobo as finance director Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/Y4qM3r Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
