STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.3 percent and the broader NSE index 0.25 percent higher, led by gains in HDFC and Reliance Industries. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.84 percent with traders awaiting announcement of any open market purchase of bonds this week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 54.25/26 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.22/23, dealers cite some selling by exporters taking advantage of rupee at one-month lows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate 2 basis points (bps) higher at 7.26 percent, and the one-year rate also up 2 bps at 7.62 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent, little changed from its previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)