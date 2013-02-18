STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.17 percent and the broader NSE index 0.18 percent higher, marginally recovering after hitting their 2013 lows in the previous session, as recent underperformers such as Larsen & Toubro rose, while DLF gained after an executive told analysts earnings would improve. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.82 percent retreating from the day's highs, as hopes the central bank will announce a second consecutive week of debt purchases offset a new warning on inflation from the RBI governor. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 54.1850/1950 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.22/23, as late inflows related to foreign funds selling dollars outweighed demand from oil importers and weak Asian currencies which were weighed down by continued worries about the potential for competitive devaluations. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate 2 basis points (bps) higher at 7.26 percent, and the one-year rate also up 3 bps at 7.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent, little changed from Friday's close of 7.75/7.85 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)