STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.1 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.01 percent, led by gains in technology shares on hopes of export incentives in the upcoming budget. The market, however, expected to remain rangebound until the budget next week. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.82 percent with traders preferring to stay on the sidelines ahead of the budget on Feb. 28 but lower crude oil prices may push up prices later in the session. RUPEE -------------- The rupee marginally stronger at 54.37/38 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.47/48 on some bunched-up dollar sales after some banks refrained from trading due to the two-day nationwide strike on Wednesday and Thursday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.22 percent while the 1-year rate drops 2 bps to 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate largely unchanged at 7.90/7.95 percent from 7.90/8.00 percent at Thursday's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)